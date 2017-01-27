Burgess aiming for the ‘meat pies’!

Joe Burgess hopes to pick up where he left off when he pulls on the Wigan shirt for the first time in 15 months.

The winger, back at the club after a season in the NRL, is set to play in tomorrow’s friendly at Catalans.

Shaun Wane recrioted for the 22-year-old after Josh Charnley left for rugby union.

Burgess is expected to start the year in his old left-wing spot.

But with plenty of competition for places, he isn’t taking anything for granted and is determined to get off to a flying start at his hometown club.

Full-back Morgan Escare can also play wing – and will be in the mix when Sam Tomkins returns – and academy-graduate Liam Marshall is knocking on the first-team door.

Burgess said: “I’m concentrating on playing well and getting some meat pies in!

“It’s been a while since I played for the club and I’m looking forward to getting going again.

“It’s a case of trying to keep your place in the team. There are a number of lads who can play in my spot, everyone is on their toes, and that’s what we want.”

Meanwhile, Wane says Tony Clubb and Connor Farrell - who stayed behind in England - will need further tests to determine the extent of their injuries.

Clubb missed the friendly at Leigh with a “lower back problem”, said Wane, while Farrell injured his knee during the match.

Wane hopes to learn a recovery time-frames for both forwards at the weekend.