Burgess receives World Cup injury boost

Joe Burgess’ World Cup hopes have not been scuppered by injury.

The Wigan winger limped off in Sunday’s 38-20 loss to Castleford and coach Shaun Wane revealed he had suffered a hamstring tear.

Burgess will miss Saturday’s trip to Wakefield – Liam Marshall is likely to take his place – and would be a major doubt for the following week’s play-offs, should the Warriors secure a top-four spot. But Wane revealed last night the injury would not rule him out of England duty in the World Cup, should he be selected.

The 22-year-old has scored 26 tries in as many appearances since returning to his hometown club this year, and his form and pedigree would make him a strong contender for a place on the plane Down Under.

Burgess last played for England under Steve McNamara in 2015. His successor, Wayne Bennett, has used Huddersfield’s Jermaine McGillvary and Leeds’ Ryan Hall as his wingers in all five of his Tests in charge – against France, New Zealand, Scotland and Australia last year, as well as the mid-season match against Samoa.

But Burgess has been a member of Bennett’s England elite training squad – a clear indication he is highly-regarded by the Brisbane Broncos mentor. Castleford’s free-scoring flyer Greg Eden and St Helens’ Tommy Makinson are also in the 27-man panel.

Wane reported no other fresh injury worries for Saturday’s trip to Trinity. Wigan need either St Helens or Hull FC to lose their matches to give them a chance of breaking into the play-offs position.