Canberra-target Sutton ‘is going nowhere’

Shaun Wane has hosed down suggestions Ryan Sutton could swap Wigan for the NRL next year.

Canberra Raiders are keen to recruit the prop for 2018, according to League Express.

But Sutton, 21, is under contract with his hometown club and Wane has no plans to let him go.

Asked about Canberra’s reported interest, Wane said: “I’ve not heard that, but the fact is he’s under contract here next year and as far as I’m concerned he’s staying here.”

Wigan’s English players who have moved to the NRL in recent years have struggled to make their mark.

Lee Mossop, Sam Tomkins - both hampered by injuries - and Joe Burgess all cut short their initial deals to return to the club.

Dan Sarginson moved to Gold Coast Titans this season, but has now been ruled out for the rest of this year through injury.

In other news, Liam Farrell has been charged with a Grade B offence of using foul or abusive language to referee Phil Bentham in Saturday’s 39-26 loss, for which he was sinbinned.

He has the option of taking an early guilty plea, which would rule him out of Thursday’s match at Leigh. If he contests the charge and loses, he risks a two-game ban - and Wigan face Warrington in the Challenge Cup the following week.

He has until 12pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to accept the charge.