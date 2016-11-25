Charnley set for league debut

Josh Charnley is set to make his Aviva Premiership debut for Sale Sharks this weekend.

He has been named in the Sharks side to take on Wasps at The Ricoh Arena on Sunday (kick off 2.30pm).

Charnley, who has featured for Sale in non-league games since switching from Wigan after the Grand Final, is replacing Paolo Odogwu in the starting line-up.

The 25-year-old scored 141 tries in 153 appearances for Wigan between 2010 and 2016.

Steve Diamond said: “We need to play to the best of our abilities against a Wasps side, who are in good form and see how the result ends up.”