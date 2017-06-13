Clubb closing in on return

Tony Clubb could be back in action later this month.

The prop has stepped up his training following surgery to remove a kidney.

And while Shaun Wane has not put a date on a likely comeback, he says Clubb – who celebrated his 30th birthday yesterday – should be back “shortly”.

Wane said: “He’s making great progress, and it’ll be fantastic to have Clubby back with us.

“He brings that physicality and aggression to the side, he demands toughness in the middle.”

Clubb’s return would provide cover and competition for places in the middle, where the likes of Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Taulima Tautai, Ryan Sutton, Joel Tomkins and Willie Isa have been operating.

And his comeback is a huge boost for the player himself, given he missed the second half of last season – including the Grand Final – with a serious neck injury.

He returned from that lay-off to play in the first nine games this year, including the World Club Challenge win over Cronulla, before being sidelined again.

Wigan did not specify the nature of Clubb’s operation when he was ruled out in April as it was a medical condition, rather than an injury.

But the ex-London Broncos captain revealed the details in his blog on the club’s website, in which he has been updating fans of his progress.

“I’ve been doing well and it’s good to be back working hard with the lads,” he wrote last week.

Wigan are seventh in the Super League table and will drop down a place if Huddersfield beat St Helens on Friday.

Wane’s side are in Challenge Cup action at Warrington on Saturday.