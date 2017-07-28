Clubb: Cup final is special, but we have to get there first

Tony Clubb says reaching Wembley would be a career highlight – but warned Warriors must overcome a stern roadblock in Salford to get there.

Wigan are appearing in a record-equalling 47th Challenge Cup semi-final, and are aiming for a 31st appearance in the decider.

We’ve been knocked out the past few years and to be 80 minutes from Wembley is exciting Tony Clubb

A win would result in Clubb’s first chance to appear in the final, which would be a huge milestone following his comeback a month ago from surgery to remove a dead kidney, but the Londoner isn’t taking anything for granted.

“We’ve been knocked out the past few years and to be 80 minutes from Wembley is exciting,” he said.

“But we know we have hard work ahead of us and we’ll face a strong team on Sunday.

“Wembley is the only one I’ve not done but we’ve got to get there first. We have to beat a tough Salford outfit.”

Clubb has wasted no time finding his form since returning to action with a try against Widnes earlier this month.

And his performance in last Friday’s clash with Leeds was one of the few highlights in an otherwise straightforward win.

“I’ve got four games under my belt now which is good because my fitness is up there,” he explained.

“It’s a good time to be back – it’s a big game for us and one we’re excited about.”

Clubb arrived at Wigan for the 2014 season from London Broncos and has since won a Grand Final and World Club Challenge.

And he said the chance to play at Wembley would be special because of his roots as well as the history of the competition.

“It would mean a lot - especially with me being from down south,” he said.

“But I’ve no illusions of what we’ve got coming up on Sunday.

“I spoke to my mum this week and she was excited. Family I’ve spoken to are excited that I’ve a good chance of going down there and it’s an iconic place.

“From being a little while down the road from there makes it nice as well.”