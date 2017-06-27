Clubb in the frame to face Widnes

Tony Clubb is set to make his comeback this weekend.

Shaun Wane confirmed the prop is in line to feature in the home match against Widnes on Sunday.

Clubb has been out of action since April after undergoing surgery to remove a kidney, for a non-playing related condition.

The luckless prop had missed a large chunk of 2016 with a serious neck condition.

But he is in full training and Wane is happy to bring the 30-year-old back in the frame to shore up his front-row.

Teenage backrower Jack Wells would appear the most likely player to drop out of the squad which drew 19-19 at Huddersfield.

Another prop, Taulima Tautai, may need to wait another week before he returns to the fold.

He missed out last week with a calf problem picked up in the Challenge Cup quarter-final win at Warrington.

And a decision on Kiwi centre Anthony Gelling - another victim of that nail-biting victory - will be made later this week.

He suffered a bang to his knee and, if he doesn’t recover in time to face Widnes, he is likely to come into the reckoning for the trip to Catalans the following week.

Winger Dom Manfredi may also be available around then, having recovered from a serious knee injury he suffered last year

Wane is without Ben Flower (Achilles), Morgan Escare and Jake Shorrocks (both knee) for the rest of the year