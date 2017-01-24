Clubb’s fresh setback

Tony Clubb’s bid to get back on the pitch has suffered a fresh setback.

Clubb was in the initial squad to face Leigh on Sunday but didn’t take part.

Shaun Wane explained the prop – who has not played since last May – has an injury to his “lower back area”.

“He’s had it scanned and we’re waiting for the results,” said Wane.

He said Clubb would stay in England for treatment, missing the week-long training camp in France which culminates in a pre-season game against Catalans on Saturday.

Presumably, Clubb will also miss that game - the Warriors’ last senior friendly ahead of the start of the new season on February 11.

The setback is a body-blow to the 29-year-old, who has not played since suffering a serious neck injury in a 30-16 loss to Hull FC in May.

On the positive side, that injury has now healed, and only last week Clubb spoke of his enthusiasm about resuming his career following his lay-off.

“I went to see the specialist a week and a half ago, everything has healed well,” the ex-London captain said.

“It was news I was expecting but it was good to hear.

“It’ll be good to get out again, it’s been a long time since I played.”

Wane has taken the majority of his squad to the south of France but injured players Sam Tomkins and Dom Manfredi have stayed back as they continue their rehab.

Clubb has made 64 appearances for Wigan since signing ahead of the 2014 campaign.