Clubb’s green-light to return

Tony Clubb is tackling pre-season with renewed enthusiasm after being given the all-clear to return to full training.

The prop hasn’t played since May because of a serious neck problem.

He said: “It’s been nice to come back into pre-season without any worries.

“I saw the specialist and he said he was happy for me to return.”

Clubb was in line to make a comeback during Wigan’s Grand Final charge, but that bid was scuppered when scans revealed his injury had not fully healed.

He feared he may require more surgery – and another lay-off – but he has now been given the green light to prepare for the new campaign.

And while he needs another scan to clear him before he can play again, he hopes that will be a formality.

The 29-year-old said: “When things weren’t healing, I was worrying to be honest with you.

“I was worried about having surgery again – the thought of having to start again and go through it again, all the weeks of rehab...

“But I was re-scanned and he was happy for me to return, knowing I’d have another three months before I’m back to full tackling.

“I did rehab during the off-season and got strong through the neck.

“I can do pretty-much everything in pre-season.

“I just have to have two more scans to make sure nothing happens in the off-season, otherwise I’m good.”

Former London Broncos captain Clubb was signed at the end of the double-winning 2013 campaign and become one of Shaun Wane’s best props, in a well-stocked department.

He reported for an ‘optional’ training week to prepare him for the start of pre-season on Monday.

“I came in off my own back just to get ready for what I knew was coming,” he smiled.

“It’s been good to get back into the swing of it and see the lads again.”