Crosby: Why I decided to leave Wigan

Dom Crosby has opened up about his off-season exit from Wigan – and says he hopes the switch to Warrington will “freshen” him up.

The prop left the Warriors days after their Grand Final win despite being under contract.

Speaking at Warrington’s media day yesterday, Crosby admits he felt stale towards the end of his five-year stay at his hometown club.

The 26-year-old said: “I wasn’t out of contract, I just felt the time was right to move on, and Wigan agreed. I was happy with the decision I made.

“It was just to freshen it up. I was looking for a new challenge, and Warrington came in and I thought it was a chance to test myself at a new club.

“There were no fall-outs.”

Crosby’s move to Warrington was confirmed a week after the Grand Final, which Wigan won 12-6.

“I knew full-well going into the Grand Final it’d be my last game, the deal (with Warrington) was more or less done,” he revealed.

“I was pretty emotional after the final, I wanted to leave on a high. I’ve got fond memories of Wigan and some of my best mates are still there.

“If someone had said a few years ago I’d play in four Grand Finals for Wigan, I’d have snatched their hand off, because I supported them all my life and I’ll always have a place in my heart for them.

“But now I’m looking forward to getting started with Warrington. I know full well I have to prove myself again.”

Crosby admits his younger brother and grandmother weren’t too enthusiastic about the move, but his close friend Jack Hughes has helped him settle into his new home.

“The lads have welcomed me with open arms, it’s a bit different because all I’ve known is Wigan,” added Crosby.

“The philosophy and the brand of rugby are different.

“I’m used to Waney’s style, I’m slowly grasping (the changes), but it may take me a few games.”

Warrington begin their season at Catalans on February 11 but Crosby won’t have to wait too long to face his old mates.

“March the 9th,” he volunteered. “I’ve pencilled it in! It’ll definitely be a weird feeling because I still speak to a lot of the lads there. I’ll have a target on my head!”

Australian prop Ashton Sims has been impressed with the Wigan academy-product.

“He’s a really good guy, a tough, uncompromising player and he trains his backside off, so you can’t ask for any more,” he said.