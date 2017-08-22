Cup send-off time confirmed

Warriors fans will be able to give the team Wembley send off on Thursday at the DW Stadium.

The team will leave the DW Stadium between 10.30am and 11am as they head to the capital to make their final preparations to take on Hull FC in the Challenge Cup Final.

After an informal brunch with family and club staff at the DW Stadium’s Rigalettos restaurant, the players and coaching staff will leave by coach for Wigan North Western rail station, where they will start their journey to London.

Fans are advised to arrive at the West Stand side of the stadium from 10.15am onwards, where they will have the opportunity to wish the team well and Paul Holden will be on hand with his ukulele to play a live rendition of the Wigan Youth Zone charity single ‘Marching on to Wembley’.

The Town Cryer will also be attending while Wigan Council will be providing goodies and giveaways for those in attendance.

Wigan captain Sean O’Loughlin said: “Our fans have been great this season, particularly in the cup games and it would be great to see as many people as possible at the Stadium on Thursday to give the players a massive send off for the final.

“On behalf of the lads I’d like to thank all of our fans for the way they have got behind us all year, we look forward to seeing you all down at Wembley.”