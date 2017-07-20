Davies is ‘making the most’ of his time on the field

Tom Davies is hoping he gets another shot at a spot – before ‘one of the best wingers in Super League’ joins the scramble for wing positions.

Shaun Wane has named an unchanged 19-man squad for tomorrow’s visit of Leeds but, given he had indicated he would make at least one change, Davies would appear favourite to come back into the mix ahead of Liam Marshall.

And with Dom Manfredi not long from returning from a knee-injury which derailed his stunning 2016 campaign, Davies has vowed to do everything he can if he gets the nod.

“The competition is heating up, isn’t it?” he said.

“There are obviously only two wing spots in the team, Budgie (Joe Burgess) on one side and me and Marshy are both going for the other spot, and Dom is back soon.

“He was killing it before his injury, one of the best wingers in Super League, so whatever game-time I get I need to make the most of it.

“The competition brings the best out of you, and I look forward to training my best.

“It demands the best, you need to sharpen your game and the pressure of competing for a spot gets you used to the high-pressure games.”

Academy-product Davies, like Marshall, has enjoyed a stunning breakthrough season and – while not as prolific – has earned plenty of plaudits for his metre-eating carries.

His 309 metres against Catalans in April was thought to be the second-highest in Super League history, since the statistic was recorded.

“If I can help the side out with my carries then great, but I’ve been working on my finishing,” said the 20-year-old.

“We practice after most sessions, putting the ball in an awkward position and trying to get it down. We’re getting the reps in so if we get in those positions during a game, you take your chance.”

Davies’ last match was the 32-10 win against Catalans earlier this month.

And he revealed an unusual preparation in the build-up to the victory in Perpignan.

“We trained with bin bags wrapped around us,” he smiled.

“I think boxers do it to cut weight, we did it to get used to the humidity, because it traps the heat and gets you used to those conditions.”

If Davies gets the call tomorrow, he will not face Ryan Hall.

The England winger (concussion) is one of 13 players missing from the Leeds side due to injury, a list which includes Kallum Watkins, Stevie Ward, Adam Cuthbertson, Brett Ferres, Danny McGuire, Rob Burrow, Liam Sutcliffe and Keith Galloway.

Teenagers Harry Newman, Harvey Whiteley and Alex Sutcliffe may make debuts.