Davies: We’ll give it our best... no matter what

Tom Davies insists a strong performance to restore some pride will be at the front of their minds if Warriors can’t reach the play-offs when they face Wakefield tomorrow.

All Wigan can do is watch as Hull FC take on a Castleford side missing six front-line stars tonight – hoping the Tigers can do them a favour.

After St Helens’ win over Salford last night, Justin Holbrook’s men all-but confirmed their place in the top four shoot-out – Wigan can only leapfrog Saints by beating Wakefield by a 90-points margin to overhaul their for-and-against advantage.

But Wigan’s current for and against is better than Hull’s, meaning if Castleford beat the Black and Whites tonight, Wigan would edge into a play-offs spot if they can beat Trinity, who are now out of the race.

“We can only hope the result goes our way,” said Davies on whether or not Warriors will have anything to play for at Belle Vue.

“I’ve never been involved in anything like this – relying on other results.

“We’ll just go and do the best we can whatever happens.”

Even if a shot at reaching a fifth successive Grand Final is out of Wigan’s reach by kick-off tomorrow afternoon, Warriors have to make amends for an error-strewn performance in last week’s loss to Castleford, which has underlined a frustrating Super League campaign.

And Davies says playing for Wigan is a responsibility which requires players to redline their efforts, no matter what’s at stake.

“We’re playing for Wigan, no matter the game, no matter the occasion, you go out there and give your best and that’s what we’ll try and do,” the 20-year-old said.

“All we can do is give our best. We’ll go to Wakey determined to do that, whatever happens, whether we can make the four or not. It’s as simple as that.

“We’ve got a job to do.”

As expected, Sean O’Loughlin returns from a calf injury to face Wakefield tomorrow, with Joe Bretherton also earning a recall. The pair replace Joe Burgess (hamstring) and Jack Wells.

Warriors 19-man squad: John Bateman, Joe Bretherton, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Liam Farrell, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.