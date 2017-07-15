Duo’s departure is not to bring in new signing

Shaun Wane will not be bringing in mid-season reinforcements before next Friday’s signing deadline.

The coach had already indicated he was not looking for any recruits.

But this week’s departure of Lewis Tierney and Romain Navarrete to Catalans ignited speculation the Warriors were making space under the salary cap for an addition.

The duo’s exit – on loan until the end of the season –was to give them both regular first-team action, given their expected limited chances had they stayed. Prop Navarrete, signing in the winter, was also home-sick – casting doubts over his long-term future at the club.

Another Wigan player, prop Joe Bretherton, will play for League One outfit Workington tomorrow. Town asked the Warriors to help ease their injury worries up front.

And they were only to happy to let Bretherton play on dual-registration terms, after being squeezed out of the first-team frame at Wigan.

His last senior appearance was in the 31-16 loss to Salford at the start of May. Tierney had fallen down the pecking order for a wing spot and with Dom Manfredi set to return this month, a move to Catalans suited both parties.

Tierney (right) and Navarrete are in the Dragons squad to face St Helens tomorrow.

He said: “It’s really exciting for me to play over here, looking forward to the back end of the season with Catalans.

“I’ll be happy to be out there on Sunday against Saints.”