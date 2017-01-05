‘Electric’ Escare will deliver the thills

Shaun Wane has anointed Morgan Escare as the player who can light up Super League in 2017.

The livewire Frenchman has joined Wigan on a one-year deal after four seasons with Catalans.

And Wane has seen enough of him in training to be convinced he will deliver the goods this year.

He said: “Morgan is electric. He has so much speed, and I am really excited to see him play for us. He has already done some great things in his career, and from what I’ve seen in training, he’s going to be terrific for us.”

Escare’s English is still scratchy, but Wane says the 25-year-old has settled in seamlessly.

“On the field, he gets in – he’s got a good rugby brain,” said Wane. “I can say, ‘be tighter here’, and he gets it, it’s not a problem.”

Escare – set to start the year with the goal-kicking duties – has been signed to provide early-season cover for Sam Tomkins, who is due back from a broken foot injury in April.

“Morgan can also play different positions, but Sam will have to play well – everyone is under pressure here,” said Wane.

“I hope I get to the day when I have everyone available and I can have tough conversations with six or seven players a week.”

Escare signed alongside former Catalans team-mate Romain Navarrete.

The 22-year-old prop is a French international but only made his Super League debut last season, and is seen by Wane as a long-term project.

“Romain is a different kettle of fish to Morgan,” he said. “He’s very keen, he’s like an excited puppy in training! I expect he’ll play some games next year, and he’ll be a good asset, but he’s a long-term player for us.”