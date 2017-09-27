Escare on course for return in early 2018

Morgan Escare is up and running... literally.

The French livewire last week ran for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury in May.

He won’t figure for France in the World Cup but is expected to be fit for the start of next season.

Shaun Wane said: “I’m excited at the thought of having him back.”

Escare, 25, joined a year ago from Catalans and made a sizzling start to his Wigan career, helping them to World Club Challenge glory.

His sparkling early-season form was rewarded with a new three-year deal.

But his campaign was cut short by a knee injury in a 54-4 mauling at Castleford in May. He needed surgery and after a long recovery process, he is now focusing to rebuild his fitness and speed.

Escare will continue his rehab when he returns home to the south of France in the off-season.

Many will be intrigued to see how Wane accommodates both Escare and Sam Tomkins in the same team next year. Their spells in the team didn’t overlap last season.

Ben Flower, Dom Manfredi and Jake Shorrocks also had their seasons cut short by injuries.