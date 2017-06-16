Ex-Warriors coach Noble receives an MBE

Former Wigan and Great Britain coach Brian Noble has been recognised for services to rugby league with an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday honours.

Noble has enjoyed a near 40-year career in the sport, both as a player and a coach.

The 56-year-old became the most successful coach in Super League history during a glittering six-year spell in charge of Bradford.

Under Noble, who also played for Bradford during two separate spells, the club won three World Club Challenges, three Super League Grand Finals, two League Leaders Shields and a Challenge Cup between 2000 and 2006.

He took charge of Great Britain alongside his Bradford duties, from 2004 to 2006, and oversaw their first victory over Australia in Sydney for 18 years.

He steered Wigan away from relegation danger in 2006.

Noble also had coaching spells at Crusaders and Salford and is currently Toronto Wolfpack’s director of rugby.