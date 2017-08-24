Fans give Warriors a Wembley send-off

Fans turned out in force to cheer on Wigan as they set off for Wembley.

They gave the players a vocal farewell from the DW Stadium this morning.

Wigan are aiming to land their third piece of silverware in less than 12 months – following their Grand Final and World Club Challenge triumphs – when they take on Hull FC in the Challenge Cup Final.

The town crier led the coach away from their home ground, and Paul Holden gave supporters a rendition of his charity single.

Coach Shaun Wane can not wait for the big day.

He said: “I love this competition. The make-up of the week, the travel... it makes it special for the players.”

Willie Isa signs an autograph

Wigan, who beat Hull FC in the 2013 decider, are looking for a record-extending 20th final victory in the famous knock-out competition.

“The history we have as a club is special, we played in the first final at Wembley, we’ve won the Cup more than anyone else and these players have got a chance to make their own history this weekend.

“I’m a proud Englishman and to get to go out and play at Wembley, our national stadium, is something I really enjoy.”