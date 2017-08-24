Search

Fans give Warriors a Wembley send-off

Shaun Wane signs an autograph
Shaun Wane signs an autograph

Fans turned out in force to cheer on Wigan as they set off for Wembley.

They gave the players a vocal farewell from the DW Stadium this morning.

Wigan are aiming to land their third piece of silverware in less than 12 months – following their Grand Final and World Club Challenge triumphs – when they take on Hull FC in the Challenge Cup Final.

The town crier led the coach away from their home ground, and Paul Holden gave supporters a rendition of his charity single.

Coach Shaun Wane can not wait for the big day.

He said: “I love this competition. The make-up of the week, the travel... it makes it special for the players.”

Willie Isa signs an autograph

Willie Isa signs an autograph

Wigan, who beat Hull FC in the 2013 decider, are looking for a record-extending 20th final victory in the famous knock-out competition.

“The history we have as a club is special, we played in the first final at Wembley, we’ve won the Cup more than anyone else and these players have got a chance to make their own history this weekend.

“I’m a proud Englishman and to get to go out and play at Wembley, our national stadium, is something I really enjoy.”

The coach is led away from the DW

The coach is led away from the DW