Fans haven’t seen the real me, says Isa

Willie Isa can use the Christmas break to reflect on a successful first year at Wigan – but is convinced fans have yet to see the best of him.

The forward’s debut campaign finished with a Grand Final triumph in October, and he certainly played a big role with 30 appearances in total – only four players figured more.

He was also second on the top-tackle count, behind Sam Powell.

But Isa, who was recruited from Widnes, hopes 2017 goes even better for him personally.

“I’m happy with how my first year went,” said Isa, who played second-row and in the middle.

“It was great to finish on a high and get the trophy, but there are a lot of improvements in my game.

“I know I can be better as a player – I still feel a bit new-guy, and I feel I’ve not shown the real me yet.

“Hopefully I can do that next season.”

Isa, who turns 28 on New Year’s Day, again spent Christmas away from his Australia-based family.

“This is my sixth year here (in England) so I take it for what it is, my family understand I’m doing my dream job and so I enjoy it while I can,” he said.

“Pre-season has been great, nothing too different, just a lot of hard work.

“The boys did well last year, especially given the injuries we had. What we achieved was a real squad effort, one to 35. We’re looking to do it again and see how we go.”

Wigan are back in training on January 2.