Fans welcome Warriors home

Warriors players were welcomed back to Wigan by fans this evening following their Wembley defeat to Hull FC.

The event, which was planned to take place regardless of the result, saw the team arrive at the DW Stadium to thank fans for their support at yesterday’s final, which Wigan lost 18-14.

But many fans chose to stay away from the event, which was on a smaller scale to the homecoming in Wigan town centre after the successful 2013 final, and the 2011 homecoming at the DW Stadium after the side beat Leeds Rhinos.

Young fans at the DW Stadium