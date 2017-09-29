Farrell hitting the books in his new start

Connor Farrell is heading back to school after leaving hometown club Wigan.

The forward has signed a permanent deal with Championship outfit Featherstone, where he finished last season on loan.

And he will combine his training and playing commitments with studying to be a PE teacher.

Farrell, younger brother of first-team star Liam, debuted for Wigan in 2014 and made nine appearances over two years.

But he frequently battled injuries - a loan spell at Widnes last year was interrupted by a knee problem, and he was sidelined earlier this campaign.

And while he wishes he’d had better luck during his time in Wigan’s senior squad, he leaves with plenty of fond memories.

He said: “I scored on my debut against Widnes and I had some good times - beating Leeds at the Magic Weekend in Newcastle was definitely up there.

“I enjoyed playing when I did, I’m just disappointed the injuries came along when they did.”

“When Liam and John (Bateman) were out - and I might have had a chance - I was out at the same time as them!

“But I’ll always look back with fond memories of my time with Wigan.”

Farrell, 23, has enrolled on a course at the University of Central Lancashire.

“I’ve already started at Uclan, and I’m going to do my level three coaching badge, so I’m going to be busy,” said Farrell, who coaches Wigan St Pat’s Under-14s.

“I liked it at Featherstone, they’ve got a good set-up and it was good to get back playing regularly again.”

Kyle Shelford is another fringe players leaving the Warriors this autumn.

The son of ex-Wigan prop Adrian, he made his first team debut in 2016 - a home win against Wakefield - and bowed out by leading the reserves to victory at Halifax last Sunday.

“Even though I’m going on to new beginnings, I am still grateful for what everyone has done for me here,” said Shelford, a former England academy captain.

“I have improved a lot in my time with the first-team. I have learned how to deal with playing against bigger bodies and how to use my strengths in games.

“But I’ve learned a lot on the mental side of things as well and dealing with adversity.

“It’s been a good ride.”