Farrell injury scare

Wigan’s super 32-10 victory at Catalans came at a cost with Liam Farrell suffering an injury scare.

The England forward returned to England nursing a knee problem.

He will have further checks today but Shaun Wane admits he is unlikely to play in Thursday’s derby against Warrington at the DW Stadium.

Farrell suffered the injury during the game and, though he was able to play on, he looks set to sit-out this week.

Joel Tomkins remains doubtful but could replace him if he recovers in time, otherwise Jack Wells would appear the most likely candidate to step in.

Full-back Sam Tomkins suffered a dead-leg in Saturday’s win but is expected to be fit for the visit of the Wolves.

Wigan will head into the match knowing their top-eight place is safe ahead of the split for the Super-8s later this month.

They are now unbeaten in four straight matches – the last of which saw assistant coach John Winder take charge, as Shaun Wane stayed behind to have hip surgery.

Full-back Tomkins said he handled the responsibilities of the team well.

“We’ve got a brilliant assistant here in John Winder,” he said. “He spoke to us at half-time with real composure and told us everything we needed to do.”