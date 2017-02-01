Farrell sidelined by injury

Connor Farrell will have to wait before making his return to the Wigan team.

The forward has undergone surgery on the knee he injured in the 50-10 friendly loss at Leigh.

Shaun Wane says the early indications suggest an eight week recovery, ruling him out of at least the first six games of the new campaign which starts at Salford next Saturday.

The setback is an early blow for the 23-year-old (pictured below), who was hoping to stake an early claim for a spot in Wane’s side.

Farrell, younger brother of team-mate Liam, spent last season on loan at Widnes to gain first-team experience.

The spell was interrupted by an injury which limited him to 13 appearances.

Wane said: “Connor has had an operation and he’ll be out for about eight weeks.

“It’s not great for him, but at least it’s not long-term.”

Wane revealed hooker Micky McIlorum has undergone minor additional surgery on the ankle injury which ruled him out of most of last year.

McIlorum, who has had a protective plate removed, hopes to be back in the mix in April.

Meanwhile, prop Tony Clubb is to undergo further tests on a “lower back” injury which ruled him out of Wigan’s two pre-season friendlies.