Farrell vows to rip in

Connor Farrell is back in training with Wigan

Connor Farrell has vowed to “rip in” as he tackles one of the most unenviable jobs in Super League – cracking into the Wigan back-row.

He is back in training with his hometown club after spending last season on loan at Widnes.

Now 23, Farrell wants to establish himself as a regular member of Shaun Wane’s squad. But with an all-England second-row pairing of John Bateman and Liam Farrell (his older brother) blocking his path – and fellow international Joel Tomkins in the frame – he knows he has his work cut-out.

Nevertheless, he is confident he has returned a better player from his spell at the Vikings.

Farrell said: “I just want some game-time.

“I think I showed last year what I can do, when I played.

“I know it’s going to be hard with Liam and John here, but I’ve got an off-season to rip in and impress the coaches.

“I’m not sure what’s happening with the reserves (next year) but I don’t really want to drop down there, I want to play first-team. That’s my goal.”

Farrell, who made his Wigan debut in 2014, left for Widnes at the start of last season but his campaign was interrupted by a knee injury in March.

He returned to Denis Betts’ side in July and finished the season with 12 Super League appearances, scoring three tries.

“I enjoyed it at Widnes, and I got the experience of playing week in, week out when I was fit,” said Farrell, who is under contract until 2018.

“I learned a lot and hopefully it helps me for Wigan.”

Farrell, like his brother, is a keen trainer and admits he had to force himself to take a week’s break when he holidayed in Santorini.

“But as soon as I was back I was straight back into it! I can’t help it,” he added.