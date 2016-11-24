Farrell vows to rip in

Connor Farrell has vowed to “rip in” as he tackles one of the most unenviable jobs in Super League – cracking into the Wigan back-row.

He is back in training with his hometown club after spending last season on loan at Widnes.

Now 23, Farrell wants to establish himself as a regular member of Shaun Wane’s squad. But with an all-England second-row pairing of John Bateman and Liam Farrell (his older brother) blocking his path – and fellow international Joel Tomkins in the frame – he knows he has his work cut-out.

Nevertheless, he is confident he has returned a better player from his spell at the Vikings.

Farrell said: “I just want some game-time.

“I think I showed last year what I can do, when I played.

“I know it’s going to be hard with Liam and John here, but I’ve got an off-season to rip in and impress the coaches.

“I’m not sure what’s happening with the reserves (next year) but I don’t really want to drop down there, I want to play first-team. That’s my goal.”

Farrell, who made his Wigan debut in 2014, left for Widnes at the start of last season but his campaign was interrupted by a knee injury in March.

He returned to Denis Betts’ side in July and finished the season with 12 Super League appearances, scoring three tries.

“I enjoyed it at Widnes, and I got the experience of playing week in, week out when I was fit,” said Farrell, who is under contract until 2018.

“I learned a lot and hopefully it helps me for Wigan.”

Farrell, like his brother, is a keen trainer and admits he had to force himself to take a week’s break when he holidayed in Santorini.

“But as soon as I was back I was straight back into it! I can’t help it,” he added.