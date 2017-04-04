Ferres handed six-game ban for ‘crusher tackle’ on Gildart

Brett Ferres has been banned for six-matches for the tackle which injured Oliver Gildart.

The Leeds and England forward was hit with the ban, and a £300 fine, when he appeared in front of the Rugby Football League’s disciplinary panel.

He had been cited and charged with a Grade E dangerous contact following the ‘crusher tackle’ on Gildart in Wigan’s 26-18 loss at Leeds on Friday night.

Sky Sports summariser Phil Clarke, whose own playing career was ended by a broken neck, described the challenge as one of the worst he had seen.

The normal suspension range for a Grade E offence – the second most severe charge – is four to eight weeks.

Shaun Wane revealed Gildart will be sidelined for between two and three months with a “very serious back injury.”

Oliver Gildart started the season in sensational form

Ferres, who was sinbinned during the match, later apologised to Gildart and said on social media he would “never intentionally want to hurt a player”.

Former Wigan, Bradford and Great Britain prop Stuart Fielden was on the three-man disciplinary panel. Ferres has the option to appeal.

Gildart was making his return to the team after a four-week layoff with a shoulder injury.

The academy-product had made a sizzling start to the season, scoring five tries in his first three matches.

Meanwhile, Anthony Gelling and Liam Farrell – who missed the loss at Leeds – have been included in the 19-man squad to face Castleford on Thursday.