Ferres handed six-game ban for ‘crusher tackle’ on Gildart

Brett Ferres has been banned for six-matches for the tackle which injured Oliver Gildart.
The Leeds and England forward was hit with the ban, and a £300 fine, when he appeared in front of the Rugby Football League’s disciplinary panel.
He had been cited and charged with a Grade E dangerous contact following the ‘crusher tackle’ on Gildart in Wigan’s 26-18 loss at Leeds on Friday night.
Sky Sports summariser Phil Clarke, whose own playing career was ended by a broken neck, described the challenge as one of the worst he had seen.
The normal suspension range for a Grade E offence – the second most severe charge – is four to eight weeks.
Shaun Wane revealed Gildart will be sidelined for between two and three months with a “very serious back injury.”
Ferres, who was sinbinned during the match, later apologised to Gildart and said on social media he would “never intentionally want to hurt a player”.
Former Wigan, Bradford and Great Britain prop Stuart Fielden was on the three-man disciplinary panel. Ferres has the option to appeal.
Gildart was making his return to the team after a four-week layoff with a shoulder injury.
The academy-product had made a sizzling start to the season, scoring five tries in his first three matches.
Meanwhile, Anthony Gelling and Liam Farrell – who missed the loss at Leeds – have been included in the 19-man squad to face Castleford on Thursday.
