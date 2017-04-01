Five talking points: Leeds v Wigan

Tom McCooey looks at the topics from Warriors’ 26-18 loss at Headingley.

1.

There will be a lot of people interested in how the RFL deal with Brett Ferres ‘crusher’ tackle on Oliver Gildart from Friday night.

Gildart was in his first game back from a four-week injury absence when the incident happened just before half-time, with Ferres being sent to the sin bin by referee Ben Thaler.

The type of tackle has seen players charged with a Grade D ‘dangerous tackle’ in the past, which can carry a ban of four games, though ‘reckless’ contact with the head with ‘the tackler in control’ is graded B-C, which can result in a ban of anything between one and three games.

A bigger worry to Wigan fans though will be what effect this has on Gildart, and if he’ll be fit to play against Castleford. He had scored four tries in three games before his first lay-off.

2.

There’s no sign of George Williams’ form slowing down - and he was once again incredible at Headlingley.

His two tries were highlights reel stuff - if they make a new 101 Top Tries video they’ll both be contenders - and there’ll be a huge sigh of relief from Warriors fans if the club manage to tie him down for a longer deal. His current one expires in 2018.

Coach Shaun Wane isn’t as easily pleased though. He said: “We need better stuff from him apart from that (the tries).”

3.

The wait for a win at Headingley goes on. And on.

It’s hard to believe Warriors’ last win in Leeds was in June 2012. Five trophies, including a World Club Challenge, and four Grand Final visits later, Wigan are still waiting for the next one.

If you had a newborn the last time Wigan won at Leeds, they would be in school now.

Still, you can be sure fans would take the trophies given the choice.

4.

A plan for a £35m revamp of Headingley Stadium was announced last week, which includes improvements to the rugby and cricket venues.

It is clear the work, which will see the rebuilding of the South Stand and the main stand which backs onto the cricket venue are needed, and it is hoped work will begin in September.

But even in its current state, Headingley is a favourite away venue for many fans, and it’s easy to see why.

Few venues come close when it’s bouncing on a Friday night with an away end full of Wigan fans.

5.

Thursday night’s clash with Castleford might not have the same ‘top of the table’ blockbuster billing as it might have had a few weeks ago, but recent results make this game arguably bigger for Wigan.

A win would help Warriors claw back some lost ground at the top, while a loss could see St Helens get their finger tips withing shirt-grabbing range of Wigan in the Super League table.

But history tells us World Club champions take a dip, and it’s far too early for any worry, especially given the margin of defeats and the fact Wane is well-versed in getting his squads to piece it together at the right times.