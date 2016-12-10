Flower welcomes plan to bring back GB

Ben Flower has welcomed plans to put Great Britain back on the international calendar – and wants to be a part of it.

Nigel Wood, chief executive of the Rugby Football League, confirmed at a media briefing this week that the GB banner could return as early as 2018.

The move would allow players from Wales and Scotland to join England players in the reckoning for selection. And Wigan prop Flower, a proud Welshman, would love to have a crack at breaking into the fold.

He said: “I’d love it. Whether I get in, i don’t know – I’d like to think I’m good enough, but there are some quality props there.

“To even be part of that set-up would be an incredible achievement.

“These next few years are the best I’m going to have. I’m 29 now, so if GB is on the cards I’d love to do it. It would be the highlight of my career.” Great Britain last competed in 2007 before being mothballed to split the home nations.

The international calendar for between the two next two World Cups – in 2017 and 2021 – has not been fixed, but is likely to include either a GB trip Down Under or a Kangaroos tour to these shores

Wood said: “Great Britain is part of the discussions about the game going forward, whether there will be tours to Australia or New Zealand or home tours. They are attractive propositions.”

While acknowledging the bulk of the squad would be from England, Flower reckons bringing back GB would be a sensible move.

“You’re not going to get many players out of it, but you may get one or two to add to the England lads, who knows?” he said.

“If you can add a couple from Wales and Scotland, I don’t know why they don’t, it’s only going to make the team stronger.

“It’s been mentioned in the last few years but never gone ahead. It would be nice to be a part of it.”