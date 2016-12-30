Forsyth eyes-up place in Wane’s line-up

Liam Forsyth says he’ll play ‘anywhere to get a shirt’ as he targets a first team slot next season.

The 20-year-old returned to Wigan in October after a year-long stint in rugby union with Bath, and is hoping to be among the next crop of youngsters to be handed a chance.

It’s always been a club which brings back youth, so for us it’s an incentive to keep pushing and working hard Liam Forsyth

Forsyth, a 6ft 4 centre, didn’t break into Bath’s first team while in the 15-man code, but did appear for the club’s second string, Bath United.

On his goals for the upcoming season, he said: “I’m too old for the 19s, obviously there’s the reserves but everyone is working towards the first-team.

“I’ll play prop if he (Shaun Wane) wants. I prefer centre, but I’ll play anywhere to get a shirt. I’ve played wing before.”

Forsyth,originally from St Helens and a Bold Miners amateur, is hoping Wigan’s pre-season programme will be an early chance for him to shine.

The schedule kicks off against Leigh on January 22 and includes a game against Canadian side Toronto Wolfpack on February 5 in Manchester.

Coach Wane has already stated he will send a second-string team to face the Wolfpack, which will give fringe players an early chance to impress.

“It’s always been a club which brings back youth, so for us it’s an incentive to keep pushing and working hard,” said Forsyth, who has been handed the No.32 shirt for 2017, his first season of a two-year deal with the option of a third.

“The lads are looking forward to the pre-season games, one because it’s game-time and two because it’s the end of pre-season training! The lads have been training hard.”

Despite having returned to Wigan, where he scored 27 tries in 40 appearances for the under-19s, before breaking into Bath’s first team, Forsyth still thinks he has taken a lot from his experiences in union.

“I think it gives you a different mindset about the game, you think differently and use your peripheral vision differently,” he explained.

“It was a good experience, I learned a lot - but I preferred league.

“I was 19 when I moved, and it was a big move.”

And after admitting it was an easy decision to come back to the Super League champions, Forsyth says he has had no issues slotting in.

“When the chance to come back here came up I jumped at it,” he said.

“I get on with the lads so it’s been almost seamless. I did the union pre-season, so it’s like I’ve done back to back pre-seasons!”