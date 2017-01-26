France camp has been full-on, says Wane

Shaun Wane has put his players through “full-on” days as they step up their preparation for the new season in France.

Work on the training pitch, recovery sessions in the pool and twice-daily video sessions have been on their packed itinerary.

We’ve got a lot of repetitions in

Wane has put particular emphasis on skills-drills and practicing various scenarios for different parts of the pitch.

Their week-long camp will conclude with a friendly against Catalans in Perpignan - close to their base in Canet - this Saturday.

He said: “Every thing has gone really well.

“They have been full-on days, the weather has been dry and we’ve not stopped until 7pm or 8pm, with a lot of video and skills.

“Because the weather has been dry it’s improved the quality of our training, and allowed us to get a lot of repetitions in.

“By the end of last year we were attacking and defending well, and it’s been about building on that and perfecting it.”

Wane says there has also been a team-bonding element to their camp.

“When you’re away from home together it inevitably tightens the bonds, and they’ve all got on great. Morgan (Escare) is obviously from here, he’s not too keen on getting in the water, because it’s still cold. He goes in toe by toe!”

Wane intends to field a strong line-up for their second and final senior friendly on Saturday, which could see the likes of John Bateman, Liam Farrell, Willie Isa, Ben Flower and Joel Tomkins added to the squad which lost 50-10 at Leigh on Sunday. Joe Burgess has a minor hip-flexor injury but may play.

Wigan reserves take on Swinton at Heywood Road tonight (7.45pm).