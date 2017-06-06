Gildart back after three-month absence

Oliver Gildart is in the squad to make his eagerly-awaited return to action in Thursday’s derby with Leigh.

The classy centre has been sidelined for the last three months with a back injury caused by an illegal crusher tackle by Leeds forward Brett Ferres.

He had only just returned from a knee problem which had derailed his bright start to the year, in which he scored five tries in his first three games.

His presence will add some polish to a backline which has had no problems scoring points in recent weeks.

Joe Burgess has moved from wing to centre to cover for Gildart in his absence.

But with Liam Marshall and Tom Davies doing well on the flanks, Shaun Wane must now decide whether to reintroduce Gildart at right centre - ahead of Liam Forsyth - or rest either Burgess or Marshall.

Other centre Anthony Gelling (knee) is also close to a return and captain Sean O’Loughlin (hamstring) is expected to be fit for next week’s Challenge Cup tie at Warrington.

Neither are in the squad for Thursday’s trip to the Sports Village.

And Sam Powell (concussion) and Liam Farrell (suspension) drop out of the side which lost 39-26 at Hull FC.

Josh Ganson and Romain Navarrete have been drafted into the squad.

Warriors 19-Man squad: Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Gabe Fell, Callum Field, Liam Forsyth, Josh Ganson, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Romain Navarrete, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Lewis Tierney, Joel Tomkins, Jack Wells, George Williams.