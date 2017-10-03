Gildart crowned Super League’s Young Player of the Year

Oliver Gildart has been crowned Super League’s Young Player of the Year.

He was rewarded for his accomplished and sparkling form throughout the season at the Man of Steel awards dinner in Manchester tonight.

The two-time Grand Finalist, who has made the left centre role his own, scored a try in both the World Club Challenge and the Challenge Cup Final this year.

He was presented the award by fellow Wiganer Jenny Meadows, the former World Championship bronze medalist athlete.

Gildart said: “It’s a massive honour, there have been some great players who have won the award before me.”

All candidates must be under 21 at the start of the season. St Helens duo Morgan Grace and Morgan Knowles were also shortlisted for the prize.

Gildart with his parents and sister after winning the World Club Challenge

Gildart boasts one of the highest average gains of any Super League player and has frequently sparkled on the left edge. He will discover on Sunday whether he has been included in England’s World Cup squad.

The award is selected by the RFL’s performance department and previous winners include Andy Farrell, Gareth Hock, James Graham, Sam Burgess, Sam Tomkins and George Williams.

Wigan earlier won the community foundation of the year.