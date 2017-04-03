Gildart out for up to three months with ‘serious back injury’

Oliver Gildart is facing up to three months on the sidelines following a back injury sustained in Friday’s 26-18 loss at Leeds.

The centre was hurt in a ‘crusher tackle’ by Leeds forward Brett Ferres that earned his opponent a spell in the sin-bin.

“He’s in pain, he’s struggling really bad,” said Shaun Wane.

“He’s gone seeing a neurologist. We do know it’s a very serious back injury.

“It’s going to be two or three months out, unfortunately.

“Our only concern is making sure Oli’ is good and make sure his family’s looked after, and we manage this serious injury as best we can.”

Brett Ferres is shown a yellow card against Wigan

The Rugby Football League’s match review panel has charged Brett Ferres with a Grade E dangerous contact, the second most severe charge.

He will appear before the disciplinary panel tomorrow evening (Tuesday) and if found guilty, faces a ban of between four and eight games.

The Leeds and England forward apologised to Gildart afterwards and said on social media he would “never intentionally want to hurt a player”.

Wane added: “I just want the RFL to deal with it, that’s their job, my job is to make sure we beat Castleford on Thursday.”

Gildart was making his return to the team after a four-week layoff with a shoulder injury. The academy-product - who broke into the side two years ago - had made a sizzling start to the season, scoring five tries in his first three matches.

He said there was a “remote chance” centre Anthony Gelling and second rower Liam Farrell back to face the Tigers.

Sean O’Loughlin, Joe Burgess, Lewis Tierney and Micky McIlorum could return either side of Easter.

Sam Tomkins, Dom Manfredi and John Bateman are out longer-term.