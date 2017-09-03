Goulding: Bright times ahead for Warriors

Wigan’s Under-19s coach Darrell Goulding declared the club has a bright future after watching his young charges storm to Grand Final success.

hey produced an assured and sparkling performance to beat Castleford 37-12 - and secure the Warriors’ EIGHTH title in the last 10 years at that level.

A clutch of the winning players have already broken through into Shaun Wane’s side this year.

And after watching them storm to a comprehensive victory, Goulding believes they have some Super League stars of the future in their ranks.

Former Wigan centre Goulding said: “It bodes well for the Under-19s next year – many are eligible to play again – and for the first-team too.

“Our aim is to get as many of these players into the first-team and I think there are quite a few stars there.”

A crowd of 2,219 turned out at the DW Stadium for the showcase decider between the two second-string sides.

Goulding said: “It was a great effort.

“The fans at the DW were brilliant, the lads rose to it and it’s a good sign for the future.”

Halfback Josh Woods, hooker Josh Ganson, forwards Jack Wells and Callum Field, and centre James Worthington played - they have all earned chances in Wane’s team this year.

Worthington didn’t finish the match after limping off with a shin injury. “He’s smiling now, hopefully it’s not serious,” said Goulding, who picked out winger Sam Grant – a touch rugby player who trialled with the club – for praise.

And he paid tribute to the players leaving the club, including Warrington-bound Joe Pilling and Sam Adejumo, who is pursuing academics.

“Joe’s got a great attitude and he’s a great kid, I think he’s got a bright future, and Sam has been a great player for us - we wish them all the best,” he added.

Willie Isa will discover on Monday whether he faces any charges after being placed on report during Friday’s derby for a knee-high tackle on Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

Winger Tom Davies and prop Ryan Sutton are expected to come back into the mix for Friday’s trip to Hull FC.