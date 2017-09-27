Grand Final to remain at Old Trafford

Super League (Europe Ltd) and Manchester United have confirmed an agreement has been reached for the Super League Grand Final to continue to be played at Old Trafford for another three years.

The contract extension will see one of the biggest nights in the sporting calendar remain at the Theatre of Dreams until 2020.

Super League Chief Executive, Nigel Wood, said: “We’re fast approaching the 20th final to be played at Old Trafford and each one has delivered great sporting drama and first-class entertainment.

“Grand Final night at Old Trafford under lights is an iconic event that the sport should be proud of. It has been built from the foundation over 20 years to be an event worthy of the natural acclaim it rightfully achieves.”

Manchester United Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold said: “The Super League Grand Final has been held at Old Trafford since its inception and together we have witnessed some truly magnificent games. We look forward to more in the coming years.”