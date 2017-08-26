Half time at Wembley: Hull 12 Wigan 10

Wigan find themselves two points behind at half-time in the Challenge Cup Final.

John Bateman gave Wigan a dream start with a fifth-minute try, after Thomas Leuluai’s clearing kick took a fortuitous bounce.

Hull FC's Josh Griffin (left) and Wigan Warriors' Thomas Leuluai

But Hull FC took a 12-6 lead by the end of the first quarter after tries from wingers Fetuli Talanoa and Mahe Fonua - both from kicks. Marc Sneyd converted both.

Wigan finished the half strongly and, after a mistake by Carlos Tuimavave, Oliver Gildart swept over to reel in Hull’s lead to just two points.

Wigan had been forced into a late change after warm-up, with Tom Davies (ankle) replaced in the side by 18th man Liam Marshall.

Hull FC: Shaul; Fonua, Griffin, Tuimavave, Talanoa; Kelly, Sneyd; Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Manu, Minichiello, Ellis. Subs: Connor, Bowden, Washbrook, Green.

A Wigan fan at Wembley

Wigan: S Tomkins; Marshall, Gelling, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Leuluai; Nuuausala, McIlorum, Clubb, Farrell, Bateman, O’Loughlin. Subs: Isa, Sutton, Tautai, Powell.

Referee: Phil Bentham