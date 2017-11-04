Hamlin lands for start of pre-season

New recruit Gabriel Hamlin arrives this weekend – in time for the start of pre-season training with Wigan.

The Warriors officially begin preparations for the 2018 campaign on Monday.

And Australian prop Hamlin will be among the players in training.

He was due to arrive in the UK today (Saturday).

Hamlin, 20, has not played in the NRL but was highly-rated at Souths, where he starred in their Under-20s side.

He was signed after glowing endorsements from former Warriors coach Michael Maguire and wing king Pat Richards, who both coached him last season.

Several of Wigan’s first-team players reported back for training early for an ‘optional week’.

This is the earliest the players have been back in pre-season since Shaun Wane was promoted to the senior set-up at the end of 2009.

Some of their Super League rivals aren’t back for pre-season until the end of this month.

“At the end of the day, our season finished early, so we’re back in early,” said Wane.