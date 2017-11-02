Hock close to securing his future

Gareth Hock is hoping to secure his future within the next two weeks.

The former Wigan forward is in talks with four clubs about a contract for next season, after leaving Leigh following their relegation.

And he said: “I’m talking to three Super League clubs and one from the Championship.

“Hopefully something will be sorted out within the next couple of weeks.”

At 34, Hock is in the twilight of his career but he still has the physical presence, aggression and skills which made him a fans’ favourite during nine years with his hometown club.

“I’m playing at prop now, and really enjoying it,” said Hock. “I reckon I’ve got another two years left in me.”

Hock started his senior career with Wigan in 2003 after bursthing through from the academy ranks.

He went onto become a full international – he was in the GB side which last beat Australia in 2006 – and, after serving a two-year doping ban, returned to play in 2011 and ‘12.

Hock spent the following year on loan at Widnes, and later moved on to Salford and then Leigh.

Meanwhile, speculation about ex-Warrior Josh Charnley’s future has intensified after his club, Sale Sharks, yesterday completed the signing of England winger Marland Yarde.

With ex-Castleford star Denny Solomona on the other flank, it would appear to nudge Charnley down the pecking order.

He has figured in two of Sale’s seven Premiership matches this term.

Warrington have been linked elsewhere as a possible destination as new coach Steve Price revamps their squad.

On the surface, a return to Wigan would appear unlikely.

Joe Burgess and Dom Manfredi are established wingers, and Tom Davies and Liam Marshall were rewarded with new deals during their breakthrough campaign last season.