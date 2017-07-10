Hoffman not on Wigan’s radar

Reports linking Wigan with a move for old-boy Ryan Hoffman are wide of the mark.

Widnes coach Denis Betts has made no secret he wants to bring the forward back to Super League next season.

Hoffman, who turns 34 in January, is out of contract at the end of this season and is surplus to requirements at New Zealand Warriors.

Betts suggested Wigan are also interested in him for 2018.

He told League Weekly: “I think he probably might go back to Wigan.

“I think Kris Radlinski has been in Australia this past couple of weeks, maybe taking to him.

“Hoffman would be a fantastic player to be involved with, but it’s about what he sees his value as and where we can pitch (an offer).”

While Hoffman is held in regard for his contributions in 2011, it is understood Wigan have no interest in bringing Hoffman back to the club.

The former Australia international scored 11 tries in 34 appearances for the club during his one season in England, and won the Challenge Cup at Wembley.

Rugby director Radlinski has returned from a week Down Under.

A similar whistle-stop journey last year saw him return with the signatures of Frank Paul Nuuausala and Joe Burgess. But it is thought his recent trip was related to the World Club Series and not to sign any players.

Shaun Wane has all-but ruled out making any additions to his squad before the signings deadline later this month and doesn’t plan any major shake-ups for next year.

Captain Sean O’Loughlin, expected to make his 400th game for Wigan this week, is the only senior player who remains out of contract for 2018.

But last week, the England skipper said he expected a new deal to be sorted “sooner rather than later”.

O’Loughlin already has an agreement to join the club’s coaching staff but has said he wants to play on for at least one more season.