How social media reacted to the Cup Final

Fans furious with refereeing calls, others celebrating a great final.

Joy and despair all over social media from rugby league fans signals another Wembley weekend.

Tony Clubb’s ‘no try’ call at a vital moment was a huge talking point, with tweets from journalists and fans discussing whether the score should have been given:

Kay Burley (Sky News) @KayBurley

Have these officials got a bet on Hull to win or what?!

#ChallengeCupFinal

David‏ @weydin @WiganWarriorsRL

A factor granted but the difference was officiating. Best team won but the decisions from the middle and upstairs were the difference.

Mark Gibson‏ @MarkGib150984

Weren’t even a 50/50 call, it was 100% try and a yellow card, and this isn’t being biased.

But officiating aside, few argued against the quality of the spectacle:

Aaron Bower, Guardian‏Verified account @AaronBower

Thankfully it was much more 1985 than it was 2013. Best final at the new Wembley?

Michelle Dewberry‏ (broadcaster) @MichelleDewbs

Woke up with a smile on my face. Great memories of a fab day from start to finish yesterday. Again well done @hullfcofficial #Wembley #Hull

Gareth Walker, Mirror‏@garethwalker

Wow. What a finale that is. Two ends of the stadium in completely contrasting emotions in a matter of seconds #ChallengeCup

Marwan Koukash‏ (Salford Red Devils owner) @drmarwanK

That was an exciting CC final. Well done to @hullfcofficial

Biscuit Boy‏ @BiscuitBoy12

Brilliant day apart from the result. Credit to Hull who stuck to their game plan. Could have nicked it in the end. Gutted.

But what about the attendance being given as the lowest since 2006?

Phil Caplan (publisher)‏ @scratchingshed2

What more can we do to get a bigger attendance at the Challenge Cup Final - put on matches like this, best at new Wembley #rugbyleague

C‏ @krisconvery

Give me Old Trafford any day. Wembley is soulless.

Just don’t give me OT this year. No more papering over cracks @WiganWarriorsRL thanks.

Others were critical of Wigan’s performance in the defeat:

Sam‏ @SamBennett89

I won’t lie. It’s been a disappointing day. But we go on. I’m cherry and white until I die @WiganWarriorsRL

Matty Dearden‏ @MattyDearden3 @WiganWarriorsRL

We need someone like Marc Sneyd

While others were happy just to see Wigan lose:

Johnny Vegas (Comedian)@JohnnyVegas

Congrats to @hullfcofficial on taking home the silverware.

Will raise a glass to you and your fans later tonight, cheers!

RedVee.Net‏ (St Helens supporters)

The joy at watching Wigan fans celebrate a last minute Cup Final winner when you know it’s already been called forward.

Thoughts have already turned to this Friday though…

michael john whatton‏ @MWhatton

Smash saints on Fri. Best cure to get over it lads. C’mon WIGAN. Heads up n fight