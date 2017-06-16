‘I’m not used to losing so many, and it’s not nice’

George Williams admits Wigan’s miserable run of results has been “hard to take” ahead of tomorrow’s do-or-die showdown at Warrington.

Shaun Wane’s side have slipped down the table with a seven-game winless streak in Super League.

They switch their attention to the Challenge Cup this week, knowing a victory at the HJ Stadium in front of the BBC cameras will secure them a semi-final place.

“This is the one for me,” said England halfback Williams. “Don’t get me wrong, I would love a Grand Final and I’m 100 per cent committed to that. But I’ve not played at Wembley and it is a dream of mine.”

Wigan and Warrington have both lost their last four games since they battled out a thrilling 24-24 draw at the Magic Weekend.

“I’ve never lost more than three in a row in my life. I’m not used to this, and it’s not nice,” said Williams.

“It’s going to be a big game, we’re both under pressure. It’s strange because Warrington were in both finals last year and won the league leaders, we obviously beat them in the Grand Final, so it’s a bit of strange situation us both being where we are.

“It does knock your confidence a bit. I can’t explain it. When you’re winning, you get used to it and take it for granted a bit, and this is the opposite and it’s hard to take.”

The Warriors will be boosted by the return of up to six frontline stars, including Sam Tomkins and John Bateman.

Wigan have scored 19 tries in their last three defeats, highlighting the area they need to improve.

“We are doing something right with the ball, but our defence is nowhere near where it should be,” added Williams.

“Not just at Leigh (in a 50-34 defeat), it’s pretty embarrassing to be conceding as many points as we have been doing.

“Last year, we won a Grand Final on the back of our defence. Look at the World Club Challenge, they scored six points and we won 22-6 – that, for me, is a proper game. I’m not into these 42-32 or whatever scorelines.”