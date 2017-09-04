Isa avoids charge for tackle which infuriated Saints boss

Willie Isa is free to play Hull FC on Friday night after avoiding any charges from the derby.

The forward was placed on report in the 28th minute for a tackle on Louis McCarthy Scarsbrook which infurianted Saints coach Justin Holbrook.

He was quoted on the St Helens website as saying it was “the most horrible thing for a fan to watch”.

But the RFL’s match review panel says Isa will face no further action, explaining: “Player makes tackle from behind, making direct contact to back of legs of opponent. Contact made around middle of the upper leg. Player has dropped to knee before making contact and is not reckless and does not use excessive force. Other defenders controlling the upper body of opponent contribute to taking opponent to the ground.”

Wigan won the derby 26-16 to keep alive their top-four hopes.

Holbrook later told saintsrlfc.com: “I thought the tackle (Isa on LMS) wasn’t good – if that isn’t a dangerous tackle? It is the most horrible thing for a fan to watch.

“If I am a mum or dad would I let my kid play rugby if that is not a penalty?

“How can you put it on report and just let them play the ball. There is a Salford player out for months because of that exact tackle and then at the end of the game someone gives little shove and gets 10 for that.

“No one is getting hurt for that are they? I’m disappointed in the tackle but we didn’t deserve to win tonight for the way we played, not because of the official.”

Isa was the player later sinbinned for shoving McCarthy-Scarsbook. The match review panel considered the yellow card sufficient punishment.

Thomas Leuluai was cautioned for sliding in with his feet to try and prevent a try, but is free to face Hull FC.