Joel’s New Year goal

Joel Tomkins is on course for a return to action in the New Year.

The dual-code England international figured in just 10 games last season – and played injured in some of those – before undergoing surgery on both knees.

He has now started running on an Alter-G treadmill, which limits the weight he is putting on the joints.

And less than four weeks away from Christmas, there is just one gift he wants – the chance to return to full training in January.

Tomkins, 29, said: “I’m going through the rehab now. This is a big stage for me, building up and getting stuck in.

“Hopefully I’ll be fully training by the new year, that is the goal. If I can keep to that, I’ll be happy.”

Tomkins, who returned to Wigan from rugby union in 2014, has been sidelined since July.

“My off-season was the last 12 weeks of the season, being on crutches, not doing much,” he added.

“The week after the Grand Final I came off crutches and started doing things.”