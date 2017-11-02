Jones hopes to keep place for Crawley Cup clash

Jamie Jones will be the first one keeping his hand up for overtime this weekend as Wigan Athletic kick-off their FA Cup campaign against League Two outfit Crawley Town.

Boss Paul Cook has shuffled his pack massively in both the League Cup and Checkatrade Trophy this term, with his No.1 priority being promotion back to the Championship.

But Jones says the magic of the FA Cup means he for one will be desperate to avoid being rested for the first-round encounter at the DW.

“You always want to be out there playing on a Saturday, regardless of the competition or the opposition,” Jones toldWigan Today.

“For me it’s all about crossing that white line and doing your best for the football club.

“I don’t know what the gaffer’s thoughts will be on that one, I know some managers do like to rotate.

“But we know Crawley will be a very difficult game for us, because they have nothing to lose.”

It’s no surprise Jones is reluctant to hand over the gloves, having spent the first month of the season on the sidelines playing second fiddle to Christian Walton.

But an broken ankle suffered by the on-loan Brighton stopper on the training ground opened the door for Jones to show what he can do.

And Jones is hoping to have done enough to give the gaffer a major selection problem when Walton regains full fitness.

“I’ve said before, but I really didn’t expect to be in the side so soon,” he added.

“I’ve just come in, tried to do my job, and that’s all I can do.

“Obviously Christian’s out at the moment, but I just want to give the gaffer a decision when he is fit and available again.

“We see ourselves as a goalkeeping unit at the moment, we don’t see ourselves as rivals.

“All of the goalies go out before the rest of the lads, we train among ourselves, and we are a close-knit group.

“It doesn’t matter at one particular moment in time you’re No.1, No.2 or even No.5.

“We’re just encouraging each other, each of us trying to get better.”