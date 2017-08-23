Lance Todd Trophy: Everything you need to know

Wigan has a proud history with the coveted Lance Todd Trophy – here’s everything you need to know...

The Lance Todd Trophy has been awarded to the Challenge Cup Final man of the match since 1946.

The grave of Lance Todd in Ince Cemetery

Lance Todd was born in New Zealand in 1874, and signed for Wigan in 1908 after being a part of the All Golds tour against the Northern Union. He made 186 appearances for the club.

But he was much more than a player – he was a master tailor, an actor, and a shrewd businessman. Todd was later a journalist and club administrator.

He died in 1942 in a car crash and is buried in Ince cemetery.

The award is voted for by members of the Rugby League Writers’ Association attending the game.

Wigan have won 17 Lance Todd Trophy awards, more than any other club (St Helens are next with 12) – Andy Gregory and Martin Offiah claiming two each.

Brett Kenny is the club’s only Australian to win the award.

Three New Zealanders – Dean Bell, Ces Mountford and Jeff Lima – have taken the honour.

This year the award will be presented on the pitch after the game.

Kris Radlinski is the only Wigan player to win the award away from Wembley, in 2002.

No Wigan hooker or centre has won the Lance Todd (Dean Bell played loose forward when he took it).

Denis Betts was the last second-rower to win the award, back in 1991.

Other winners for Wigan are Matty Smith, Jason Robinson, Ellery Hanley, Ray Ashby, Brian McTigue and Rees Thomas.