Lenagan reveals hopes for NZ Warriors clash

Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan has said he wants to see his Warriors side take on New Zealand Warriors in London.

Wigan and New Zealand faced each other in 2014 in Hamilton as the Cherry and Whites prepared for their World Club Challenge match with Sydney Roosters by beating the NRL side 46-22.

We would love New Zealand Warriors to come over to the UK and play against Wigan, for example Ian Lenagan

And following the announcement nearly two weeks ago that Wigan will play South Sydney in Australia in 2018, as well as taking a Super League game against Hull FC to Wollongong, it appears Lenagan is open to further games against NRL opponents.

He told New Zealand’s Trackside Radio: “We, for example, have a very close relationship with New Zealand Warriors because there’s lots of Kiwis who have played for Wigan.

“We would love New Zealand Warriors to come over to the UK and play against Wigan, for example. That would be one of the most attractive games we could do and we’d like to play that in London as an example.

“We hope that will start the ball rolling and people will realise the massive commercial opportunity worldwide of club international rugby league.”