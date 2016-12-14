Let’s make our game more attractive, says Wane

Shaun Wane would like to see Super League made more “attractive” to try and deter players from leaving the competition.

Leading try-scorer Denny Solomona completed his controversial cross-code move to Sale Sharks yesterday.

Castleford are planning legal action against Solomona, who had a further two years of his deal to run.

The case has huge implications for Super League – if Solomona or Sale don’t have to pay compensation, it could pave the way for other players to walk away from league.

Regardless of the legalities, Wane isn’t worried about an exodus – but admits more can be done.

“We’re not losing many to union, and I’m not one for thinking we’re hard done by, I’d rather us work on making our game more attractive,” he said.

“Let’s look at the things we can control. We can’t match the finances of rugby union, but we can do other things to help (retain) the players.

“We have to work on identifying those things and being a bit more proactive. Union is a great sport internationally, but at club level we have a good product and I don’t think we fight for it enough, I don’t think we’re proud of it enough. It saddens me a bit.”

Former Wigan players and coaching assistants Mike Forshaw and Paul Deacon are on Sale’s staff, along with Josh Charnley.

The winger – who left the Warriors after October’s Grand Final – took to twitter to welcome Solomona on board with a message which finished with the money emoji – a symbol depicting a wad of bank notes.

He later deleted the tweet.