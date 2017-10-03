Liam honoured for his Marshall arts

Liam Marshall admits he could hardly have asked for any more during his breakthrough year.

While he was disappointed Wigan’s campaign finished short of the play-offs, the winger can reflect on a wonderful debut Super League season.

He scored 23 tries in 24 appearances, including 21 in the league to finish second to Castleford flyer Greg Eden in the try-scoring charts.

Marshall won League Express’ Albert Goldthorpe rookie of the Year and on Sunday night, shared Wigan’s Young Player of the Year award with Tom Davies.

“It’s been a successful year for me, I’d trade that in for some team success, but individually I couldn’t have asked for much more,” he said.

Marshall, who spent last season at Championship side Swinton while training to be an accountant, took advantage of Wigan’s early season injury woes to poke his way into the side.

“If someone had offered me a Wembley appearance and this many games at the start of the year, I’d have snatched their hand off,” said the 21-year-old.

“It’s something for me to build on and I’ll rest the body up for a bit, recover and then come back firing for pre-season.”

Losses to Castleford and Wakefield in their last two games gave Wigan a disappointing end to a rocky campaign.

“The expectations at this club are high and we undersold ourselves,” he added.