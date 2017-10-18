Magic Weekend details revealed

Wigan will face Warrington in Newcastle again after details of next year’s Magic Weekend were revealed.

Shaun Wane’s Warriors drew 24-24 with the Wolves in a thriller at St James’ Park last season.

But next year, the Wigan-Wire match will be on the undercard to a Grand Final rematch between Leeds and Castleford.

It is only the second time since the Magic concept was introduced in 2007 that Wigan haven’t headlined.

They have a proud record in the ‘on the road’ fixture, having won or drawn all their Magic games since 2009.

The clash of the champions and league leaders will bring down the curtain on the opening day at St James’ Park on Saturday May 19, while the return of the Hull derby will round off the action on the Sunday.

The other Saturday fixture is also a derby, with Widnes meeting St Helens, while on the Sunday Salford play Catalans Dragons and Wakefield face local rivals Huddersfield.

Newcastle, which has drawn the three highest aggregate attendances in the 11 years of the Magic Weekend, is thought to have fought off competition from Coventry, London and Manchester to retain the event, which began at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in 2007 and has also been held at Murrayfield and the Etihad Stadium.

Super League general manager Mark Foster said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Dacia Magic Weekend back to Newcastle for a fourth year.

“We had a number of other cities bid to host what is a fantastic event but Newcastle is a great venue for us. The city has made us feel incredibly welcome over the last three years and we know our fans love to come to Newcastle for the weekend.”