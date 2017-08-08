Manfredi set for comeback this weekend

Dom Manfredi is set to put 12-months of torment behind him when he returns to the pitch this weekend.

Shaun Wane confirmed the winger is set to play for the reserves on Saturday – exactly a calendar year since he sustained a serious knee injury which he feared may end his career.

“I’ve been back in full training for a couple of weeks and I’ve been pretty good,” he told the Wigan Observer.

“I’m up for selection, whether I get in or not is another thing but I’m just happy I’m back fit now and whatever happens I’ll be ready go whenever.

“(My time has been) the worst. Not just physically, but mentally as well, but I’ve had a lot of help and support from mates and family.

“I had some very dark times and I just found I had to switch off from everything. Just get on with things.

“I spent a good three or four months on my couch just doing nothing and that was probably the darkest time where I couldn’t get up, leave the house or anything. I was just stuck with my thoughts.

“The staff at the club have been really good and they’ve helped me through it. It’s been a really tough time.”

The 23-year-old admits wondering at times if he would even play again after crumpling under a seemingly-innocuous, solid but fair, challenge from then-Castleford player Rangi Chase last August.

“I think it was a bit touch and go when I’d done it,” revealed Manfredi, who had done enough before his injury to earn a place in the Super League DreamTeam.

“I’d been to see the specialist and he’d seen a scan and noticed a lot was going on.

“It was a bit of a worrying time before I’d seen the specialist but as soon as he said he could sort it out I was alright.”

