Manfredi waits on fresh knee injury scan

Dom Manfredi should discover as early as today the extent of a knee injury which cut short his comeback.

The winger failed to finish his first game since suffering a serious knee injury 12 months.

Playing for the reserves on Saturday, he “felt something” in the joint and left the action.

The 23-year-old will have it scanned early this week and coach Shaun Wane is hoping it isn’t a serious problem.

Wane said: “Dom pulled up, he felt something in his knee and came off.

“We’re not jumping to any conclusions, we’re not going to try and second-guess what it might be until he’s had it scanned.

“It could be something or nothing.”

Manfredi was due to have it scanned today, as long as the swelling as eased.

Either way, it would appear to rule the winger - a member of last year’s Super League Dream Team - out of the Wembley frame.

Wigan face Salford this Friday before turning their attention to the Challenge Cup Final.

St Helens reserves won Saturday’s match at Langtree Park by 40-30.

Wigan’s side featured first-team players such as Jack Wells, Liam Forsyth, Liam Marshall, Nick Gregson and Joe Bretherton, and Wane was far from impressed with their performance.

“The team we had out shouldn’t have lost,” he said. “There were some good individual performances but overall, we didn’t do enough.”

He picked out prop Ollie Partington, a former Orrell St James junior, and towering forward Sammy Kibula for praise.